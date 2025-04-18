News by Sharelle Burt Kyren Lacy’s ‘Heartbroken’ Parents Open Up After Son’s Suicide While Emphasizing Mental Health Days before the incident, Lacy showed off his skills to NFL scouts during LSU’s pro day as he was labeled a top prospect for the 2025 draft.







Kandace Washington and Kenny Lacy, parents of Louisiana State University’s (LSU) wide receiver Kyren Lacy, broke their silence after their son died of apparent suicide.

In a post on Instagram, the grieving mother said she is “absolutely heartbroken” and to let the world know she is “doing as good” as she can for the moment. “There are no words to fully express the pain our family is feeling right now,” she wrote. “I want to thank each and every one of you who has reached out — through messages, calls, social media, and more. I see your text, your words of love and your offers of support. It means more than I can say.”

His mother requested that people keep the family in prayer. Lacy’s father, Kenny, put out a statement on Facebook encouraging parents to pay attention to their children’s mental health, regardless of how young they are, and build a relationship where they feel comfortable confiding in their parents.

“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. ‘Don’t be cool with “I’m Alright, or I’m good” when you know deep down something isn’t right,’ he wrote.

“Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible. Don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small. Our lives have changed forever, and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he needed here. This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow, but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we’ll learn to live with it.”

The 24-year-old wide receiver, who was a top prospect for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, allegedly suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 12 after allegedly evading police officers after a family member called to say he fired a gun. Harris County authorities claim that as officers were pursuing him, Lacy crashed his vehicle. As officers approached the car, they discovered he had died.

Days before, Lacy showed off his skills to NFL scouts during LSU’s pro day. His football skills, according to the Daily Mail, however, following his death, were being remembered by current and former NFL players, including Dak Prescott, Jayden Daniels, and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., who sent condolences online.

In early 2025, Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, hit-and-run driving with serious injury or death, and reckless operation with accident after a fatal car crash took the life of 78-year-old Herman Hall and injured two others. He was criticized for declaring for the draft two days after being released on a $151,000 bond.

He initially broke his silence on the case on social media, stating, “Trust the process!!

Washington set up a GoFundMe page to “help ease the financial burden as the family navigates the days ahead. With over $30,000 raised, the fundraiser continues to say contributions “will serve as a lasting reminder of how deeply Kyren was loved by all who knew him.”

