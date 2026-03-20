News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Georgia Woman Charged With Murder For Taking Abortion Pills A Georgia woman is jailed on murder charges after allegedly using abortion pills to end her pregnancy, which is illegal under state law.







A Georgia woman has been jailed on murder and drug possession charges after allegedly taking pills to induce an illegal abortion.

Alexia Moore, 31, has been in custody in coastal Camden County since March 4 on charges of murder and illegal drug possession after admitting she took abortion pills, WSB-TV reports. Authorities say she was more than six weeks pregnant, in violation of Georgia’s 2019 law banning most abortions.

“No one should be criminalized for having an abortion,” said Dana Sussman, senior vice-president of the advocacy group Pregnancy Justice, calling Moore’s case “an unprecedented murder charge for an alleged abortion.”

Her arrest came weeks after she went to Southeast Georgia Health System Hospital in Camden County on Dec. 30, 2025, with abdominal pain. According to an arrest warrant obtained by police in Kingsland, she told medical staff she had taken misoprostol, a medication used for abortions, along with the opioid oxycodone.

According to the report, Moore later delivered a premature baby girl with serious health complications, who subsequently died about an hour after delivery. Authorities said she attempted to leave the hospital after trying to end the pregnancy herself.

Investigators wrote that Moore told nurses, “I know my infant is suffering because I caused the abortion. I want her to die.”

If state prosecutors move forward with the murder charge against Moore, it could mark one of the first cases in Georgia where a woman is prosecuted for ending her own pregnancy since the state’s 2019 abortion law took effect. The law bans most abortions once embryonic cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks, often before many women realize they are pregnant.

Court records show Moore’s attorney has filed motions seeking bond and a speedy trial, with a hearing scheduled for March 23.

The decision on whether to pursue a murder charge will ultimately rest with Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, who would need to secure a grand jury indictment.

RELATED CONTENT: Minding Our Own Business: How W.E.B. Du Bois Reframed Black American Identity Through The Diaspora