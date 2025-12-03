News by Kandiss Edwards Family Of Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Seeks Support To Meet GoFundMe Goal Baby’s Medical Costs The Smith family set their donation goal as $600K and has yet to meet it.







The family of Adriana Smith, the Georgia woman who served as what some call a “human incubator” while on life support, is seeking financial assistance to pay for medical fees and other expenses.

In Feb. 2025, Smith, who was 8 weeks pregnant, experienced a medical emergency that left her brain dead. The mom of one was put on life support, and due to abortion laws, her family was refused the right to stop it. After the fetus was held in utero for weeks, he was delivered via C-section on June 13. Smith’s family is now asking for help with medical fees as the infant, named Chance, is reportedly still being cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) 6 months after delivery.

While many details have not come to light about the condition of baby Smith, social media users have hinted that his condition is less than ideal.

X User @mara_marinara is raising awareness of the financial burdens placed on the Smith family as a result of the state of Georgia’s decision.

“Remember the dead woman that was forced to carry her baby? Well, surprise, the baby is in terrible health. The baby has been in the NICU for 6 months. The state of Georgia is not helping pay for the medical expenses for that baby, even though forced a dead woman to carry it…”

In response, another X user, @Smoke_nd_pearlz, gave an update on baby Smith’s condition. It is unclear where the information was acquired, though if true, it paints a harrowing picture.

“Yup. He’s up to 11 pounds. They have to transfer him to another hospital because the current hospital he’s at cannot meet his complex needs. The family is 100% responsible for the cost, even though the state forced them to keep that poor woman “alive” as a human incubator.”

April Newkirk, Adriana’s mother, has said little in recent months about Chance. However, at the time of the C-section, she confirmed the infant weighed 13 ounces. To donate to the Smith/Newkirk family, visit GoFundMe. The family is only about $ 50,000 away from their original goal.

