BE Global by Mary Spiller Georgia Woman Dies After Reported Zip Line Injury in Puerto Rico Tamirah Dix's family and officials are seeking answers as the investigation continues into 'freak accident' at an adventure park.







A 40-year-old Georgia woman has died following a reported head injury sustained during a zip-lining outing in Puerto Rico, prompting an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tamirah Dix was visiting the island when the accident occurred on March 28 at Toro Verde Adventure Park in Orocovis, according to local reports. Authorities say Dix was allegedly struck in the head just before beginning a zip-line course. Despite the reported impact, she continued with the activity before rejoining her family.

Hours later, the Georgia native’s condition began to deteriorate.

According to accounts from family members, Dix declined to eat during a meal and later became ill, vomiting before the group decided to return to their hotel in Dorado. While traveling along Puerto Rico Highway 693, her symptoms worsened significantly, and she reportedly suffered multiple seizures.

Emergency responders were contacted, and Dix was transferred to an ambulance for transport to a nearby hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead later that evening.

Friends and family described the loss as sudden and deeply painful. “I’m really crushed because that’s my everyday person,” said Brittani Hebron, Dix’s close friend, in an interview reported by People. She added, “I’m on the phone with her at work, I’m on the phone with her after work.” Reflecting on Dix’s personality, Hebron said, “She’ll lift me up, pick me up. She likes to elevate people.”

Officials from Toro Verde Adventure Park have disputed claims that an injury occurred on-site. In a statement, the park said it had “no record of a 40-year-old woman sustaining a blow or impact while zip lining, nor any record of an irregular situation.”

Operations Manager Emanuel Ortiz stated the park would refrain from further comment while the matter remains under review. “We will not make any further statements regarding this matter at this time, as it is an ongoing investigation,” Ortiz said, emphasizing that the facility maintains “strict safety protocols” requiring immediate reporting of any incidents. He added, “Our staff is highly trained to respond swiftly and effectively to any situation, adhering to internationally recognized standards.”

The park has said it is cooperating fully with authorities.

Meanwhile, Dix’s family is working to bring her remains back to Georgia. In a message shared through a fundraising campaign, her sister, Rashida Dix, wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that I share the passing of my beloved baby sister Tamirah.” She continued, “This loss has been devastating, and we are now faced with the challenge of bringing her home and arranging a proper farewell.”

The family has raised more than $25,000 to help cover transportation and funeral expenses. “Thank you for standing with our family during this painful time,” Rashida added.

Authorities have not yet released final findings on the cause of death.

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