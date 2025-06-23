News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia Woman Found and Extradited After Scamming Dollar General Stores With Fake $20s The woman was found with her accomplice, who was already under investigation by the U.S. Secret Service.







A Georgia woman has been extradited from Oklahoma after being accused of using counterfeit $20 bills at multiple Dollar General stores.

Imani Alexis Taylor thought she was in the clear from her money scheme. She was attempting to evade warrants against her in Georgia when she traveled to Oklahoma City.

According to WSB-TV, the arrest followed an investigation in April for her alleged use of counterfeit $20 bills to purchase items at a Dollar General in metro Atlanta. The investigation led to the discovery of her scheme at various stores, exposing her counterfeit operation.

However, a chance traffic stop led to her long-awaited arrest for the headline-making case. Police had initially asked the public in April to help identify and locate Taylor as a major player in the operation, using security footage to confirm her involvement.

Upon her arrest, she was found with Ramel Stallings. The 37-year-old was considered the ringleader of the counterfeit scheme. The duo also had merchandise and receipts from Dollar Tree in their vehicle, which they had purchased in other cities, including Kansas City.

Taylor was transported to Covington, Georgia, for her active warrants. However, the investigation connected her use of counterfeit bills across multiple Georgia counties. This includes Spalding, Coweta, and Newton, where the city of Covington is located.

The Georgia woman faces a forgery charge in one of the counties. However, she and her alleged accomplice have also drawn the attention of federal agencies. The U.S. Secret Service already had eyes on Stallings after the man left a bag of counterfeit money in a hotel room in Tennessee.

According to Law Info, passing counterfeit money can lead to a jail sentence of up to 20 years. Given the involvement of multiple agencies, Taylor and Stallings may face federal and state charges for their alleged crimes. A judge can also order fines of up to $250,000 in the event of conviction.

RELATED CONTENT: Get Into These 8 Black Caribbean Children’s Books For Caribbean Heritage Month