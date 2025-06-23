News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia Woman Sues Housing Authority For $5M, Says She Paid Rent Despite Unsafe Living Conditions Brianca Sheely says she was forced out her Warner Robins apartment despite being a lawful tenant.







A Georgia woman is taking her issues with her local housing authority to the federal courts.

Brianca Sheely has sued the Warner Robins Housing Authority for $5 million. In her legal filing, she claims her landlord evicted her from the apartment despite paying rent and reporting dangerous living conditions.

According to 13WMAZ, Sheely’s lawsuit alleges mold, gas leaks, water damage, and malfunctioning appliances plagued the housing complex. Despite these issues, Sheely proclaimed that she had always paid her rent on time, which led to her confusion when she faced eviction from the Campbell Homes complex.

“If you know as a human being no one should be living in filth like that, why would you place me in it?” questioned Sheely.

Before her forced removal from the apartments, Sheely said she had tried to report these safety hazards to management and city agencies. However, she claims she received minimal resolution for the issues. Despite an inspector coming by to inspect the mold, Sheely asserted that nothing was done to help alleviate the concerns.

The lack of response led Sheely to question management, especially with her health potentially at risk.

“I really thought about that mold and breathing it in, health-wise, respiratory-wise. It’s not good. I wasn’t brought up like that, so why am I bringing my kids around that?” wondered the mother.

The issue escalated, however, when Sheely saw her eviction notice in April for seemingly no reason. Her filing details that Sheely was disputing a charge when management decided to remove her.

She insists that the lofty $5 million is not just to cash in, but to teach the owners a lesson on how to treat residents.

“I’m not suing them for money, I’m suing them for the lack of sympathy,” she proclaimed.

The Georgia Federal Fair Housing Act and landlord-tenant laws dictate that landlords must provide safe and habitable housing, as detailed on Doorloop. On the other hand, tenants must fulfill their end of the bargain, such as paying rent on time and maintaining the property’s cleanliness.

Landlords can only file an eviction if a tenant violates certain lease agreement terms, including non-payment of rent, abandoning the property after the lease has ended, or damaging the unit. However, Sheely believes she did none of the above.

If she does get the money, she intends for it to cover compensatory damages for her emotional distress, living conditions, and violations of her tenants’ rights.

