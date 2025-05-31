Lamar Odom Kicked Out Of L.A. Rental Property For Non-Payment Of Rent

Former Los Angeles Lakers champion Lamar Odom has been kicked out of a Los Angeles property after the landlord alleges he owed rent on the unit.

According to The New York Post, the 45-year-old reality TV star allegedly owed $45,000 based on a lawsuit filed by the landlord of the property. A court ordered Odom to vacate the property April 28 after Executive Recovery Group, Inc. filed the legal paperwork in March. The former basketball player did not respond to the lawsuit, so the company was awarded possession of the home and ordered Odom to vacate the premises.

He signed a contract to lease the residence for $15,000 a month around Dec. 15, 2024. The company stated it was an oral agreement for a month-to-month tenancy at the rental property. Payment was due on the first of the month, yet Odom never made a payment between January and March 2025. After not receiving any payment, the sub-lessor of the property claimed Odom was given several notices, including a three-day notice that was posted on the property March 11, requesting that he pay the arrears or vacate the home.

“If you fail to perform or otherwise comply, Landlord declares the forfeiture of the lease or rental agreement under which you occupy said premises,” the notice stated, which was also mailed to the former “Khloé & Lamar” reality TV personality.

“At the time the three-day notice to pay rent or quit was served, the amount of rent due was $45,000,” the lawsuit stated.

Earlier this month, Odom appeared at a black-tie dinner hosted by President Donald Trump for investors of his cryptocurrency coin, which took place at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. When he showed up, people who were there protesting were heard booing him while chanting “shame” upon his arrival.

Trump invited the top 220 investors of the meme coin, $TRUMP, to the dinner for an exclusive sit-down with the President of the United States.

