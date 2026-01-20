Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton WBA Strips Gervonta Davis Of Title Amid Domestic Violence Arrest And Allegations Davis has yet to turn himself in on the warrant and police officials are looking for him







The troubles keep mounting against undefeated boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis, as it was announced that the fighter has been stripped of his World Boxing Association lightweight title shortly after police officers in Florida issued an arrest warrant for a domestic violence accusation.

WBA President Gilberto Mendoza went on ESPN KnockOut and informed the audience that Davis is no longer the titleholder, but has been given the title of “champion in recess.”

⚠️⚠️⚠️ WBA: Viene una decisión dura sobre Gervonta ⚠️⚠️⚠️ El presidente de @WBABoxing, @GilberticoWBA, charló en exclusiva con @ESPNKnockOut respecto al caso de Gervonta Davis. Por ahora será nombrado campeón en receso, pero… pic.twitter.com/p20V17Lz7y — Salvador Rodriguez (@ChavaESPN) January 16, 2026

According to The Baltimore Sun, the “champion in recess” title is given when fighters are unable to box because of injury or inactivity. He would be eligible to fight for the title when (or if) he returns to action. Davis, who has a record of 30-0-1, with 28 knockouts, has not fought since a controversial majority draw in March 2025.

The Miami Gardens Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the boxer for charges of attempted kidnapping, battery, and false imprisonment. The charges stem from an incident that took place in October 2025. The Baltimore resident has been labeled a fugitive and has not been seen recently as Miami police officers search for him.

Davis’s former girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, filed a civil lawsuit against him in November, accusing him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. A report was filed on Nov. 3, with the Miami Gardens Police Department claiming that Davis allegedly assaulted the woman at a gentlemen’s club named Tootsie, where she worked as a VIP cocktail server. The alleged incident occurred in a back room of the club where there were no cameras. She stated that she was dragged through a stairwell, kitchen, and the back exit before being physically assaulted in the parking garage.

If convicted, once he is found and has a court date, he faces up to a year in prison and/or probation for battery, five years for false imprisonment, and a felony carrying a maximum 15-year sentence for attempted kidnapping, with aggravating factors possibly increasing the penalties.

