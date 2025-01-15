Boxers Gervonta Davis And Terence Crawford Exchange Words—Not Punches—Online

A social media spat between boxers happened not over a fight, but because of a party.

According to Complex, The Ring Magazine held an awards ceremony in London to honor several top boxers. Gervonta “Tank” Davis wasn’t invited and felt a way about that. (Among the issues, Davis reportedly is not on great terms with one of the magazine’s owners, Sheikh Turki Alalshikh.)

Adams headed to social media, where he started posting derogatory messages (since deleted) aimed at Alalshikh and several attendees.

Boxer Terence Crawford didn’t help matters when he responded to Adams’ deluge of messages.

I see somebody mad they wasn’t invited to the @ringmagazine gala.😂😂 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) January 14, 2025

Davis, in a deleted post captured by the fightgistmedia Instagram account, said, “And I still make more than you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fight Gist Media (@fightgistmedia)

The response didn’t seem to bother Crawford too much, but he got in a couple of jabs.

First thing a dumb rich person say to another rich person is I got more money than you! I bet you I own more investments than you and I don’t owe a dollar in taxes.😉 you can’t buy nothing I can’t buy that I want sir and that a fact. Let’s see who money last the longest smart guy — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) January 14, 2025

Davis responded mostly in all caps, hurling vulgarities at Crawford and claiming that Crawford doesn’t have more money than him.

Then Crawford threw another jab at Tank.

“By the way, little guy, don’t speak too soon because you definitely not making more than me fight who’s been fighting,” he wrote. “That’s why you talking about fighting Ryan (Garcia) again.”

A fight in the ring between Adams and Crawford would make for great theater, but since they’re in different weight classes, a sanctioned boxing match is an impossibility. Oh, well.

RELATED CONTENT: Claressa Shields Knocks Out Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse To Win WBC And WBO Titles