Detroit native Claressa Shields took home two boxing titles in her home state on July 27 when she scored a TKO (technical knockout) over her opponent to capture the WBC women’s heavyweight and the WBO light heavyweight titles.

According to ESPN, the undefeated boxer bested Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (22-3-1) after flooring her three times in a fight that did not make it past the second round. It was Lepage-Joanisse’s first defense of the WBC women’s heavyweight title. Shields also picked up the vacant WBO light heavyweight title.

This was Shields’ first knockout since August 2017, when she beat Nikki Adler. In the last 10 bouts, she has won by decision.

She became the fourth woman fighter to win titles in four weight classes while becoming the third to take home the championship belt in five or more different divisions.

“I’ve had some great performances, but is it my best knockout? Absolutely,” Shields said after winning the contest. “But is it my best performance?

“I have fought so many great fighters, and I have looked very, very good. Maybe. I have to go look. The way that I grade myself and how y’all grade me is completely different.”

ABC News reports Shields’ record is now 15-0 with three knockouts. She is also an MMA fighter who sports a 2-1 record.

Shields became the first boxer from the country to win consecutive Olympic medals when she took home the gold medal at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics after winning in the women’s middleweight division. Back in the 2004 Olympics, she was the only American to bring home a gold medal in boxing. Last year, the Women’s Sports Foundation named her Sportswoman of the Year.

The Flint native previously won titles at 154, 160, and 168 pounds before moving up again to fight at 175 pounds as a light heavyweight.

