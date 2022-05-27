Get A One-Year Sam’s Club Membership At A 72% Discount

You don’t have to go far to learn about the savings that accompany a Sam’s Club membership. Everyone from family members to friends has probably told you about the deals and member-exclusive benefits they enjoy.

With a Sam’s Club location in nearly every imaginable corner of the country, members don’t have to travel far to seize deals.

For a limited time, you can purchase a one-year membership along with a $10 promotional E-Gift card to Sam’s Club for just $14.99. On its own without this discount, a regular Sam’s Club membership costs $45.

Your purchase includes a complimentary household card for more savings on already low-priced items. In addition to Sam’s Club’s significant savings on groceries, kitchen supplies, electronics, and furniture, as a member, you’re also entitled to low prices on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions and so much more.

Travel perks come with being a Sam’s Club member, too. Save up to 60% on hotel accommodations in the United States and abroad.

This deal is accessible online, and registration is seamless. It’s open to new Sam’s Club members and it’s valid at more than 590 locations. Even though you’ll be presented with online registration, all you need to do to secure a physical membership card is visit a Sam’s Club location and provide your phone number or email address along with a valid ID.

Once you complete your online registration, your $10 E-Gift card won’t be far behind. It’ll be sent to the email address you used to open your Sam’s Club membership. In addition to being valid for use at Sam’s Club locations and online, you can also use it at Wal-Mart physical locations and Walmart.com.

More than 750 people have rated this deal 5 stars. “This is a real bargain. To get a year of Sam’s Club membership is unheard of at this price. There is so much value to this membership because of the huge variety of items that Sam’s carries. So looking forward to shopping there,” writes 5-star reviewer Betty G.

The perks of a Sam’s Club membership are endless. Free samples, health screenings, an auto shop, and a pharmacy are just a few. Take advantage of this deal today to enjoy all of Sam’s Club’s perks.

Prices subject to change.