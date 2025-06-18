Juneteenth by Ahsan Washington Get Into The Spirit Of Juneteenth With These Black‑Owned Spirit Brands Toast up for the Black holiday







The simultaneous commemoration of freedom and heritage during Juneteenth gains deeper significance when African Americans patronize Black-owned brands. BLACK ENTERPRISE is known for amplifying Black-owned brands as part of highlighting Black business and excellence. On this go-round, we’re toasting up to the distinctive Black-owned spirit labels like SirDavis, Harlem Haberdashery Bespoke, and Amber & Opal. The brands present unique stories and exceptional flavor profiles with their spirits.

SirDavis Whisky

The year 2024 saw the release of SirDavis Whisky, a joint venture between Beyoncé Knowles‑Carter and Moët Hennessy. An American rye-style whisky emerges from rye and barley blend, matured in oak casks before receiving its final touch in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. The whisky emerges as a blend of spicy notes with citrus undertones and a smooth finish. SirDavis Whisky stands as a dedication to Beyoncé’s moonshiner great-grandfather by honoring Texas roots and displaying international artisan skills. For those seeking a beverage to mark Juneteenth celebrations, this drink stands as an exceptional option to honor freedom and resilient spirit.

Harlem Haberdashery Bespoke Spirits (HH Bespoke)

Established in 2012 by Sharene Wood, Harlem Haberdashery Bespoke Spirits (HH Bespoke) presents an unusual collection of small-batch rum, gin, and vodka that captures the essence of the Harlem Renaissance. These spirits serve as ideal bases for crafting unique cocktails that embody cultural heritage elements. Experience HH Bespoke to transform your events into memorable occasions filled with urban sophistication and specially curated style.

Amber & Opal Honey Botanical Whiskey

The 2024 establishment of Amber & Opal Honey Botanical Whiskey by Ja Rule, Herb Rice, Sandy Sandiford, and Kelvin Barton introduces a Maryland rye whiskey blended with orange blossom honey and botanicals including black tea and fig. This whiskey boasts an 80-proof strength, designed to attract both seasoned whiskey drinkers and those new to the spirit. This spirit delivers a smooth and flavorful experience which establishes it as an inclusive Juneteenth drink with meaningful significance.

Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co.

Sean Edwards established Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co., Black-owned Kentucky distillery which produces farm-to-bottle Kentucky bourbon featuring a smoother malt-forward taste, in 2017. The quality of this drink makes it perfect for enjoying straight as well as mixed cocktails. Experience this straightforward intricacy that suits community-focused Juneteenth celebrations perfectly.

Black Momma Vodka

Black Momma Vodka emerged in 2013 under Vanessa Braxton’s leadership as New York’s first African-American master distiller and delivers a refined vodka blended with chai and green tea flavors. This vodka undergoes five distillations and filtration processes to become the ideal choice for fashionable events.

Grown Folks Hard Seltzer

Danica Dias established Grown Folks Hard Seltzer in 2021 to deliver an unconventional hard seltzer experience featuring soul-food elements. Three delectable flavors — peach cobbler, key lime, and ambrosia — define these hard seltzers, which deliver a refreshing 6% ABV. These drinks fit perfectly into outdoor Juneteenth celebrations, where they offer a gentle yet nostalgic cultural reference.

The year 2019 saw Ben Williams and Wendell Robbins establish Highway Vodka as America’s inaugural hemp-seed distilled vodka producer. Through six distillations it achieves a smooth finish. Choose this inventive, Texas-rooted option that supports environmental sustainability while embodying freedom and artistic expression.

Abisola Whiskey

In the early 2020s, Abisola established her whiskey brand which boasts a distinctive bourbon and malt whiskey blend designed to attract diverse taste preferences. The versatile nature of this pour makes it ideal for Juneteenth toasts and various celebrations, offering a premium whiskey experience to those who refuse to let their preferences restrict their choices.

