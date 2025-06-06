Black Bourbons And Whiskeys To Cop For Father’s Day

Skip the boring dad gifts this Father’s Day and pour something special instead. We’re talking craft, culture, and excellence in a glass. BLACK ENTERPRISE rounded up 10 amazing Black-owned bourbon and whiskey brands that aren’t just on point—they’ve got incredible stories behind them. There is heritage, hustle, and heart in every bottle.

Whether your dad knows his single malts from his small batch or enjoys the occasional drink, these spirits make for a meaningful toast to the guys who’ve had our backs and raised us well. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the fathers and father figures who’ve shaped us.

Bull Young Bourbon

Looking for a Father’s Day gift with some real character? Check out Bull Young Bourbon, a passion project started in 2021 by Chicago chef Danny Bullock. Bullock offers a bourbon that is aged patiently for 4-6 years, giving it that depth dads tend to appreciate. You can find it at select liquor stores in Chicago, or purchase it online. Bourbons run about 60 bucks, which isn’t too shabby for something with such personality.

Old Hillside Bourbon

Ever heard of Old Hillside Bourbon? The brand offers bourbon and whiskey. Old Hillside came to life thanks to two buddies, Jesse Carpenter and Brian Burton, who were longtime friends. They launched the spirits back in 2020 out of Durham, North Carolina. If you’re scrambling for a meaningful Father’s Day gift, this bourbon’s a homerun. Bottles range from $58 to $95, and you can snag them online or at select package stores.

Eric LeGrand Bourbon

Eric LeGrand Bourbon was launched just last year by its namesake, Eric LeGrand. This bourbon isn’t just another whiskey; it’s a bottle full of grit and perseverance. The story behind it is as rich as its flavor. You can cop a bottle for around $40-$50. That’s an excellent price for a high-quality, high-character bourbon. It’s available online and in select liquor stores, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking it down.

Brough Brothers Bourbon

Brough Brothers Bourbon, founded in 2019 by Victor, Christian, and Bryson Yarbrough in Louisville, Kentucky, is a bourbon that celebrates tradition and innovation. As Kentucky’s first Black-owned distillery, it’s a perfect choice for Father’s Day. Brough Brothers Bourbon is available online and at liquor retailers with a price range of approximately $30 to $40.

The IX Bourbon

Brittany Penny started this incredible bourbon in 2020, right in Louisville. Penny is the first Black woman to found a bourbon brand in Kentucky. IX Bourbon is smooth but packs a punch. You might want to grab a bottle if you’re unsure what to get Dad for Father’s Day. You can find it at some stores around Kentucky, or order it online. Bourbon-loving dads won’t be disappointed!

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

Dad will appreciate Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey as a gift. Fawn Weaver started this brand in 2017 in Shelbyville, Tennessee, as a tribute to Nathan “Nearest” Green, the often overlooked first African American master distiller who taught Jack Daniel his craft. The whiskey itself is fantastic, rich in both flavor and historical significance. You can grab a bottle pretty much anywhere across the country or just order online at https://unclenearest.reservebar.com. Prices range from about $50 to $150, depending on your taste. Dad will be impressed with both your taste and your knowledge of whiskey history!

Alexander James Whiskey

Alexander James Whiskey is a relatively new brand, having been established in 2021 by Jesse Steward Jr. in Chicago. Steward named the bourbon brand after his son. The brand isn’t crazy expensive. It costs approximately $60-$ 70 per bottle. You can only grab it at select stores in Illinois if you want to pick up a bottle for Dad.

Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Whiskey

Duke and Dame is a Father’s Day gift that’ll knock Dad’s socks off. This gem was started in 2013 by two friends, Chima Burey and Amani Macaulay, in Florida. It’s not your typical whiskey. The salted caramel flavor is seriously addictive and gives the whiskey an awesome sweet-but-not-too-sweet vibe that even whiskey newbies can enjoy. The spirit won’t break the bank either. You can pick up a bottle for around $30 to $40. Perfect for a special occasion without breaking the bank! You can purchase it directly from their website or find it at online liquor shops and brick-and-mortar stores. Dad will be impressed you found something this “neat.”

Rye & Sons

Rye & Sons is a smooth whiskey brand that André Hueston Mack (yeah, the sommelier guy) started back in 2022. It has a fancy vibe without being pretentious. The best part? It’s only $29 and perfect if you’re still scrambling for a Father’s Day gift.

Fresh Bourbon

Looking for a Father’s Day gift that’ll get used? Check out Fresh Bourbon from Lexington, Kentucky. This smooth spirit was created by the husband-wife team of Tia and Sean Edwards and features an amazing blend of vanilla and brown sugar flavors that Dad will appreciate. You can purchase a bottle online or find one at select stores for around $50. Trust me, it beats another tie.

