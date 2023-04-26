Don Lemon Leaves CNN Still Being Owed $25 Million In his Contract

It’s been a few days since Don Lemon was fired from the CNN news desk, and developments are underway on what happens next.

Page Six reports CNN may still owe the seasoned journalist close to $25 million since he signed a $7 million-a-year contract that is valid until 2026. Sources with close ties to the deal said, “Don was signed on a high seven-figure deal for the morning show last September, and is assured by CNN he will be paid the remainder of his contract.” This sounds like a case-closed scenario but Lemon is allegedly preparing for a legal battle.

Lemon has hired high-powered Los Angeles entertainment attorney Bryan Freedman to handle his exit and explore options if he is entitled to more. Freedman, co-founder of the law firm Freedman & Taitelman LLP, isn’t new to the Hollywood highlife or news network drama. According to Forbes, he’s known as the “go-to lawyer in crisis litigation” and represented big names such as Gabrielle Union, after she accused NBC of firing her as a judge on America’s Got Talent because she is Black.

He is also handling arbitration with CNN for his client and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who is looking to be paid $125 million after being fired.

The drama between Lemon, 51, and CNN doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Both parties have gone back and forth on social media regarding the details of his firing. Lemon claims he was blindsided by the firing.

The network went on the defensive saying that isn’t true.

Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

For years, rumor has it that Lemon has been the “diva” of CNN, with Chris Licht, CNN chairman and CEO saying the controversial anchor has been a “lightning rod for controversy.”