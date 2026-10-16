The Getty Images Gallery at Eastcastle Street, London (Photo Credit: Wikipedia) Uncategorized by Selena Hill Getty Images To File For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy The giant photo platform is turning to the Getty family and Koch Equity Development for a financial reset







Getty Images is preparing for a major financial overhaul, with plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and return to private ownership under a restructuring deal backed by the Getty family and Koch Equity Development, the investment arm founded by billionaire Charles Koch. The agreement includes up to $533 million in new equity investment, a move designed to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and position the visual-content business for future growth. The company expects to complete the restructuring by the end of 2026, according to its official announcement.

The deal also targets Getty Images’ debt burden. Holders of 83.5% of its unsecured bonds have agreed to retire $270 million in outstanding notes, while secured lenders have agreed to lower interest costs and extend debt maturities. The restructuring is expected to give the company additional financial flexibility as it navigates a changing media and technology landscape. Getty has said the process is not expected to affect its operations, employees, contributors, partners, customers or vendors, with payments expected to continue in the ordinary course.

The move follows the collapse of Getty Images’ proposed $3.7 billion merger with rival Shutterstock, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The companies abandoned the transaction in June after the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority imposed conditions involving Shutterstock’s editorial business that Getty was unwilling to accept. During an August earnings call, CEO Craig Peters said Getty had spent “more than $100 million across professional fees and financing costs in pursuit of what we believe will be a strategic transaction.” Now, the company is pursuing a different path: restructuring its liabilities and focusing on its core business rather than relying on a major acquisition.

Meanwhile, AI-generated imagery is putting pressure on traditional stock-photo businesses, forcing established providers to reassess how they create value, protect intellectual property, and serve customers. Getty’s extensive visual archive and relationships with photographers remain important assets, but the company must continue adapting as businesses gain access to new image-generation tools.

According to Reuters, affiliates of the Getty family and Koch Equity Development will own the reorganized company once the transaction is complete. For Getty Images, the bankruptcy filing is intended to facilitate a financial reset, not shut down the business. The bigger test will be whether fresh capital, reduced debt, and private ownership can help the company compete in a market being reshaped by artificial intelligence and evolving demand for visual content.

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