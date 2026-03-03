Slutty Vegan Owner/Reality TV Star Files For Bankruptcy

Pinky Cole, the latest addition to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over her original claim to fame, Slutty Vegan.

The restauranteur said she owes around $1.4 million in debt from the vegan eatery’s operations. WSB-TV confirmed the court filings over the matter, which state that Cole owes $1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Cole owes another whopping $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

When Slutty Vegan launched in 2018, the small but mighty food truck became a massive hit in Atlanta. Known for its unique, and provocative, approach to plant-based fast food, first-time and long-time vegan eaters fell in love with the restaurant’s burgers and fries.

Its overnight success led to more store openings across the U.S., once growing to 18 locations. Cole struggled to keep up with her expanding empire, failing to pay rent for some storefronts. According to TMZ, Cole listed her personal properties to total around $3.7 million, with her monthly expenses equalling to over $41,000 a month.

The news comes just days after Cole confirmed her latest venture with Real Housewives of Atlanta. Alongside fellow newcomer, R&B songstress K. Michelle, the entrepreneur will join the show in its 17th season. Co-starring Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, and more, the show returns April 5.

Ahead of her reality TV debut, Cole will have to appear at a bankruptcy teleconference, set for March 12. Following that, the court will approve a bankruptcy plan for Cole by June 12

Financial troubles have plagued Cole before. In February 2025, the business owner lost the restaurant over financial mismanagement, but regained ownership of the eatery the following month. She later opened the business up to franchisers, hoping to alleviate some financial stress.

Now Cole hopes to keep the customers, known lovingly as “sluts,” coming while figuring out the franchise’s next steps.

