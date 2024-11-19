Getty Pledges $1.55M To Preserve Historic Buildings Designed By Black Architects

The Getty Foundation has partnered with the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, pledging $1.55 million to preserve historic modernist buildings designed by Black architects and designers.

The funding, made possible through the Conserving Black Modernism initiative, will support preservation planning, training, and storytelling for eight grantees who will be announced in 2025, Philanthropy News Digest reported. In addition to essential preservation efforts, the grants will be used to organize project participants, consultants, and preservationists, encouraging peer-to-peer learning and the development of professional networks.

The initiative will strengthen enduring partnerships among the Action Fund, Getty, Black heritage networks, grantees, and national stakeholders dedicated to preserving Black-designed modern architecture.

“African American architects and designers have been left out of the modern architecture movement for over a century. Because of this, many pioneers of the Black modernism movement remain unknown, despite the incredible work they have done to fuel innovation, experimentation, and push the limits of how people interact with the built environment,” said Action Fund executive director and National Trust senior vice president Brent Leggs.

“With the support of the Getty Foundation, the Action Fund will continue to leverage historic preservation as a force that ensures the contributions of Black people and culture are protected and included in the narrative of our nation’s heritage.”

The funding the Getty Foundation has allocated to Conserving Black Modernism as part of the Action Fund’s National Grant Program, which has invested $27 million in 304 Black historic and cultural sites nationwide. Backed by over $150 million, the Action Fund stands as the largest U.S. resource dedicated to preserving African American historic places.

“By extending Conserving Black Modernism, we get closer to our shared goal of expanding the story of mid-century architecture to include the advances and innovations of African American architects,” said Joan Weinstein, Director of the Getty Foundation.

“Important buildings continue to be threatened, and a third year of Conserving Black Modernism will deliver much-needed project support and critical training in communities across the country to ensure a robust network of professionals are in place to care for this heritage into the future.”

The Action Fund will open applications on January 10, 2025, with grantees set to be announced in July 2025.

