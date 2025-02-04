Ghana’s ‘Get The F**k Out Of America’ Offers Brand-New Apartments And Low-Cost Rent Starting At $399 Monthly

If the current state of America is weighing on you, you might find relief in Accra, Ghana, where brand-new 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartments are available for just $399 a month.

Dubbed the “Get the Fu*k Out of America (GTFOA)” movement, the brand announced a holiday housing deal last month that offers newly built apartments for $399 a month and that can be paid yearly in advance for $4,788.

“Transform your Life, Move to Ghana📣,” an Instagram post read.

“Email artcathey@gmail to become a member of GTFOA 🖥️attend zoom event or get the guide to buying land in Ghana 🌳🔥🌎.”

Founded by Art Cathey in 2020, GTFOA serves as a subscription-based network created to empower Black travelers and expats who aspire to explore or relocate overseas. The company offers a variety of resources, relocation programs, and access to local, on-the-ground contacts to ensure a smooth journey to the country of your choice.

The company was born from Cathey’s personal journey exploring cultural transitions, entrepreneurial endeavors, and a strong desire for financial and personal independence abroad. After experiencing firsthand the challenges of moving overseas, Cathey created GTFOA as a platform to simplify the process for others seeking a fresh start.

GTFOA subscribers receive exclusive access to travel tours, international investment opportunities, and discounts on product offerings, like the newly built apartments in Accra. Since its inception, GTFOA has been on a mission to inspire and support individuals who are ready to take bold and big steps toward their future by relocating to places that align with their values, aspirations, and dreams.

By offering the tools, resources, and community necessary to make the transition smooth, GTFOA is empowering people to create a life that reflects their true desires in locations outside of the United States. GTFOA is more than just about relocation; it’s about crafting a life filled with choice and opportunity—breaking free from the limitations that hold people back.

With Ghana as a flagship destination, GTFOA helps individuals and families embrace the vibrant culture, welcoming communities, and business-friendly environment of one of Africa’s most sought-after areas for relocation.

