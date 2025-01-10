News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Makes History as Ghana’s First Female Vice President Ghana made history by swearing in Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the nation's first female vice president.







The National Democratic Congress in Ghana made history on Jan. 7 after swearing in Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the nation’s first female vice president.

This historic moment follows John Dramani Mahama’s reclaiming the presidency with a decisive victory in the December elections, Modern Ghana reports. During the election, Mahama selected Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate—a bold and strategic step toward promoting competence and inclusivity in a nation that has traditionally adopted a conservative stance on gender representation in politics.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo led the oath-taking ceremony, which took place at Independence Square in Accra. After seven years, Mahama returns to the presidency and will take over duties from Nana Akufo-Addo, who defeated him in 2017.

Opoku-Agyemang, a literature professor and former Minister of Education, was first nominated as Mahama’s running mate in 2020. Now, with her historic election, she and Mahama will focus on tackling the nation’s challenges, including youth unemployment, corruption, and other pressing issues from his previous presidency.

Her historic oath-taking ceremony marks a pivotal moment in Ghana’s political landscape, signaling a shift toward much-needed reform. This follows a 2022 survey revealing that 67% of Ghanaians support political equality for women, underscoring the significance of Opoku-Agyemang’s ascension to the vice presidency.

Beyond her academic achievements, where she served as Minister of Education from 2013 to 2017—leading efforts to build modern educational facilities, provide free textbooks and uniforms, and eliminate makeshift schools—Opoku-Agyemang also holds several prestigious roles. The fierce advocate for education and combatting gender-based violence against Ghanaian women also serves on the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), is a member of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, a Fellow of the Commonwealth of Learning, and sits on the editorial board of the Harriet Tubman Series on the African Diaspora.

Her extensive governance, education, and development knowledge complemented Mahama’s experience as a former president. Together, they cultivated a strong mutual respect, uniting their shared values to achieve a groundbreaking victory that promises to usher in visionary leadership for Ghana.

