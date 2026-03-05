BE Global by Jameelah Mullen Ghanaian Mining Company Secures $205 Million Investment To Expand Mining Operations The deal is also expected to boost the local economy by supporting thousands of jobs and increasing local procurement across the mining supply chain.







Engineers & Planners Company Limited (E&P), the Ghanaian mining company founded by businessman Ibrahim Mahama, has secured a $205 million loan package from Stanbic Bank Ghana and Standard Bank of South Africa.

The deal marks one of the largest financing agreements ever secured by a locally owned mining company in Ghana.

The five‑year credit facility includes two tranches, $110 million and $95 million. The funding will primarily support E&P’s ongoing contract‑mining work for Gold Fields Ghana Limited. Ecobank Ghana PLC and Absa Bank Ghana LTD also served as key lending partners in the transaction.

The financing will allow E&P to expand hard-rock extraction and scale its equipment to meet global mining standards.

“Our relationship with E&P spans more than two decades, built on trust and shared ambition,” Stanbic Bank Ghana Chief Executive Kwamina Asomaning said in a statement obtained by Business Insider Africa. “By structuring and mobilizing the USD205 million facility, we are not only enabling Engineers & Planners to scale its operations but also reinforcing Stanbic Bank’s role as a long-term partner in advancing localisation, strengthening Ghana’s mining value chain, and driving sustainable growth across the broader economy.”

The deal is also expected to boost the local economy by supporting thousands of jobs and increasing local procurement across the mining supply chain.

The latest agreement brings the total financing arranged by Stanbic Bank Ghana and Standard Bank for E&P to over US$450 million.

Maham, he brother of Ghana’s president, John Dramani Mahama, founded E&P in 1997. The company offers mining services, construction, and project management. Operating in Ghana, Tarkwa, Damang, Bolgatanga, and Liberia, the firm is one of the largest engineering companies in West Africa.

Maham is known for his philanthropy, focusing on education, youth empowerment, community development, and health initiatives. He recently donated the use of his private jet to provide free emergency air‑ambulance services for Ghanaian citizens.

RELATED CONTENT: