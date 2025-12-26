News by Kandiss Edwards SIKE! Ghanaian Prophet Who Built His Own Noah’s Ark, Claims God Rescheduled The End Of The World Ebo Noah encouraged followers to board wooden arks in preparation for prophesized global flood.







A self-described Ghanaian prophet claimed the world would end on Christmas Day and began building an Ark to save humanity. After his prophecy had proven false, he told his followers to go home.

Ebo Noah encouraged followers to board wooden arks in preparation for the prophesied global flood. On the day of impending doom under sunny skies, Noah claimed he’d meditated, and the Lord had given him a new “vision.”

“God has given us some time to build more arks in addition to the ten that will contain all of us. So, please stay home, have fun and enjoy yourself, and also, I am wishing all of you Merry Christmas.”

Previously, Ebo said God had revealed to him the exact date of the catastrophe and instructed him to construct multiple wooden arks to save those who believed in his message. In numerous videos posted on social media, Ebo and his supporters are seen hammering planks and assembling the crafts that will save humanity. The boats are small in size compared with the biblical ark described in the Book of Genesis. Still, he elicited the support of more volunteers than he could reasonably save.

Ebo’s claims had no scientific backing and were widely questioned. Also referred to as Ebo Jesus, he says he received a divine revelation warning that relentless rain will begin on Christmas Day and persist for years. The sustained rain will submerge cities and destroy human civilization unless people seek refuge.

Social media posts indicate that some people in Ghana responded to Ebo’s warnings by gathering near the sites where the wooden vessels are being constructed. Many gatherers expressed a desire to secure a place in one of the arks. Other users have criticized the false prophet. Ebo did not give a specific date for the delayed flood.

