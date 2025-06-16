Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump Has Made $57M Selling Bibles, Crypto, Guitars A 234-page disclosure from the Office of Ethics revealed Trump supporters have purchased $3 million for the “Save America” coffee table book, $2.5 million for “Trump Sneakers and Fragrances,” $2.8 million for Trump brand watches.







President Donald Trump is reportedly making tens of millions of dollars from his personal business ventures while in office. The president is raking in an estimated $57 million from a cryptocurrency enterprise linked to his family, according to The New York Post.

A 234-page disclosure from the Office of Ethics details the activities of World Liberty Financial, the crypto company co-founded by Trump’s sons, Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron. According to Finurah, selling branded merchandise such as guitars, sneakers, books, and even the bible, has significantly increased the company’s earnings.

The disclosure also reveals how much his supporters are spending. So far, supporters have spent $3 million for the “Save America” coffee table book, $2.5 million for “Trump Sneakers and Fragrances,” and $2.8 million for Trump brand watches. But there’s more.

His supporters have also purchased more than $1 million for the “45 Guitar” and more than $1.3 million for the “Greenwood Bible.” The president’s digital trading cards business has made more than $1 million, according to The New York Post.

World Liberty Financial: The Trump Business Venture Making Millions

World Liberty Financial was founded in September 2024 to advertise Trump’s second run for president. The company was founded by Zach Witkoff, son of Steve Witkoff, who is the president’s envoy for Ukraine-Russia peace talks along with Iran deal discussions, according to Finurah.

A month later, the company sold $2.7 million from over 300 U.S.-based investors for the decentralized finance (DeFi) crypto project. Investments have increased since Trump’s win last November.

Then, in March, the company launched a stablecoin. Investopedia defines stablecoins as cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged or tied to another currency, commodity, or financial instrument. Stablecoins aims to provide an alternative to the high volatility of the most popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC).

World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin is backed by U.S. treasuries, dollars, and other cash equivalents called USD1. A lengthy investigation from The New York Times described the moves from Trump’s company as “eviscerating the boundary between private enterprise and government policy in ways without precedent in modern American history.”

When reporters asked the White House Press Secretary if Trump was benefiting from the office, Karoline Leavitt dismissed the claims.

“I think it’s frankly ridiculous that anyone in this room would even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit,” she said.

RELATED CONTENT: No Kings, No Crowns: Coast-To-Coast Anti-Trump Protests Planned Over Militarized Parade

