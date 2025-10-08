News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sen. Raphael Warnock And Rev. Neichelle R. Guidry Bring ‘Spelhouse Gospel’ To Howard University The two "Spelhouse" alum tied their faith-based messages to modern-day political struggles.







Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and his fellow, Rev. Neichelle R. Guidry, brought the gospel and united HBCU love to Howard University’s campus.

The faith leaders and “Spelhouse” alum preached at Howard’s Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel Services in celebration of Congressional Black Caucus Week. According to The Dig, the two spoke at separate services on Sundays, taking place at the HBCU’s Cramton Auditorium.

On Sept. 28, Warnock uplifted Howard’s faith-based community with his sermon titled “God’s Victory Over Violence.” In times of political strife, Warnock reminded the audience that “holy mischief” is sometimes necessary to speak the truth and effect change.

The Morehouse alum particularly mentioned two famous Johns in history, the biblically renowned John the Baptist, as well as the late politician and civil rights activist John Lewis.

“Telling the naked, unadulterated truth on a world system built on lies will get you in trouble,” said the pastor of the famed Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. “But John Lewis called it ‘good trouble.'”

As John the Baptist and Lewis were lauded for their commitment to justice and truth, Warnock warned that today’s world must confront its own history. He mentioned timely issues such as the erasure of history and book burnings to shun away from the realities of our past, noting that the violence persists in different ways.

With attacks on diversity and poor people, Warnock used the stories of the Bible, particularly John the Baptist, to draw parallels to today’s modern fight. According to Warnock and his biblical study, John the Baptist spoke out against King Harrod’s rule within the Roman Empire, leading to his beheading despite promoting the values of Jesus Christ.

Just as the biblical story goes, Warnock encouraged all to stay the course with liberty and God’s grace at the world’s doorstep.

Rev. Guidry continued with her own message of empowerment through faith at the following Sunday’s service. In her sermon “Message from the Mountain,” she detailed the story of Prophet Elijah.

In her Oct. 5 speech, she emphasized how, like Elijah, some people feel unaligned with their divine purpose. Drawing a contemporary comparison, she said many people could feel this way while taking on social causes or suffering with no solution in sight.

“It feels like you can’t help veering to the left or to the right no matter how much you try to stay centered,” explained Guidry, who serves as dean of the Chapel and the director of the WISDOM Center at Spelman College.

However, the reverend reminded listeners that although they may be in a “cave season” like Elijah, the purpose of this self-isolation can help one regroup and renew themselves in their purpose. The moment of solitude is not to stray farther from God, but to realign oneself with the holy word.

“Sometimes we meet God not in our strength, but we meet God in our weakness,” added Guidry. “Sometimes we meet God in our weariness and our exhaustion, in our wavering trust and our shaky faith. But I’m so glad today that we serve a God who is so connected, and God knows exactly where to find us right where we are.”

Both reverends highlighted the importance of reconnecting with God’s guidance, especially in times of worldly and personal strife. Given the sociopolitical turmoil of today, these sermons encouraged this HBCU audience to empower themselves and find strength through faith to keep making a difference.



