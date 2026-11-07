Photo by JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images BE Global by Sidnee Michelle Ghanaian Scholar Yvonne Commodore-Mensah Named To Prestigious John Hopkins Chair The appointment recognizes her work addressing cardiovascular health disparities, particularly among underserved populations.







Ghanaian-born nurse scientist Yvonne Commodore-Mensah has been appointed to a prestigious endowed chair at Johns Hopkins University, recognizing her contributions to cardiovascular research, global health, and nursing education, GhanaWeb reports.

Commodore-Mensah was named the M. Adelaide Nutting Endowed Chair at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, according to a university announcement on Oct. 27. The appointment recognizes her work addressing cardiovascular health disparities, particularly among underserved populations in the United States and Africa.

The scholar, who serves as a professor and associate dean for research at the nursing school, has dedicated much of her career to improving hypertension prevention and treatment.

Her research includes the Addressing Hypertension Care in Africa initiative, known as ADHINCRA, which focuses on improving blood pressure management in African communities. She also leads the LINKED-BP and LINKED-HEARTS programs, which aim to strengthen cardiovascular care in the United States.

Commodore-Mensah contributed to the American Heart Association’s 2025 guidelines for managing high blood pressure.

“Being named the M. Adelaide Nutting Endowed Chair is a tremendous honor, particularly given the chair’s history of advancing nursing education and scholarship,” Commodore-Mensah said in a university statement.

“My work has always been driven by a commitment to improving cardiovascular health and creating opportunities for nurses to lead change in their communities,” she added.

Established in 1984 by the Johns Hopkins Nurses’ Alumni Association, the M. Adelaide Nutting Endowed Chair was the first endowed chair at a U.S. nursing school funded through alumni association contributions.

The position honors M. Adelaide Nutting, a pioneering nursing educator who helped shape the institution’s early development.

Commodore-Mensah, who earned her doctorate at Johns Hopkins, was inducted into the Sigma Nursing International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame in 2026.

She also serves as president and co-founder of the Ghanaian-Diaspora Nursing Alliance, an organization connecting nurses and midwives worldwide to strengthen nursing education and healthcare in Ghana.

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