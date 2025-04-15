Health and Wellness by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ghanian Artist Documents His Legal Journey To End His Life: ‘People Should Be Able To Talk About Uncomfortable Things’ A British-Ghanian artist is documenting his journey to legally assisted death in the Netherlands.







Artist Joseph Awuah-Darko is drawing conversation from his documented journey of pursuing legally assisted death in the Netherlands.

The British-Ghanaian artist, who has long struggled with treatment-resistant bipolar disorder, moved to the Netherlands, where assisted euthanasia for psychiatric conditions is permitted. Since announcing his decision to pursue a legally assisted death in December 2024, Awuah-Darko, 28, has received a range of reactions on social media.

“What usually happens when you cry on the internet is that people bully you and create memes from your ugly crying,” he told USA Today in late March. “To my shock and a bit of my bemusement, that didn’t happen to me.”

Sharing his path toward assisted death isn’t new territory for Awuah-Darko, who has openly documented his experience with bipolar disorder for years. After five years of considering assisted dying, he is now pursuing the option publicly, citing unbearable mental suffering as the reason.

“Hi,” he said in his initial video announcement. “I’m Joseph. I am bipolar, and I moved to the Netherlands to legally end my life. I’m not special. I’m just ready.”

While some critics accused him of “romanticizing suicide,” thousands of others responded with compassion—inviting Awuah-Darko to share a meal. The overwhelming outreach inspired him to launch the “Last Supper Project,” a global tour of dinners with strangers.

As he awaits a decision on his euthanasia request, he’s already shared 93 meals and received more than 4,000 invitations. His journey has taken him to cities like Paris, Milan, Brussels, and Berlin, where people connect with him—some hoping to shift his perspective, others simply offering love and presence before his possible farewell.

“Dinner is a very, if not the most, intimate and intentional part of anyone’s day,” he says. “For me, that has just been a special way of fostering remarkable relationships and connections during the time I have left.”

Awuah-Darko, who has previously attempted suicide, describes himself as “just one person among millions” living with bipolar disorder and chronic suicidal thoughts. Aware of the power of social media, the artist is using it to amplify a personal story in hopes of sparking wider conversations.

“If people choose to see it as romanticizing, I think that more reflects on them,” he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or emotional distress, you’re not alone—and help is available. In the U.S., you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which provides free, confidential support 24/7. No matter what you’re going through, there are people who care and are ready to listen. Your life matters.

