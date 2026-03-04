British Rapper Ghetts Receives 12 Years In Prison Over Hit-And-Run Death

British rapper and actor Ghetts is going to prison for his role in a hit-and-run death in London.

According to BBC News, the recording artist, born Justin Clarke-Samuel, was given the sentence for killing 20-year-old Nepalese student Yubin Tamang on Oct. 18, 2025. Along with the 12-year prison sentence, Ghetts is banned from driving for 17 years.

The incident took place in North East London. Ghetts, 41, admitted to causing Tamang’s death.

“We speak today with hearts broken beyond repair,” Tamang’s family said in a statement after the sentencing. “Our only child, a precious soul, has been taken from us far too soon. Justin Clarke-Samuel has stolen our son’s future and ours with it… we can never forgive him for what he has done.”

During the court testimony, it was revealed that Ghetts was speeding, driving at more than 60 mph in a 30 mph zone. His BMW M5 hit Tamang while the student was crossing the road. The rapper/actor kept going.

Prosecutor Philip McGhee said Ghetts was drinking alcohol on the evening of the crash. His blood alcohol level was said to be one and a half times over the legal limit. Ghetts initially stated that he had three glasses of brandy with his meal at a restaurant.

When he left the restaurant and headed home to Woodford, he did not stop at six red traffic lights. He repeatedly veered onto the wrong side of the road, mounted the curb, and collided with a motorcyclist and another vehicle, a Mercedes, causing damage. When doing so, Tamang was struck by Ghetts.

“Mr. Tamang was catapulted into the air before crashing down on the roadway. He sustained catastrophic injuries,” McGhee said. The footage was captured on CCTV.

In a letter that Ghetts wrote to the family, in which he apologized, he stated that he felt “extreme regret, shame, and remorse” over Tamang’s death.

“This may be the only chance that I get to apologize. It was truly an unintentional act on my part and I am so sincerely sorry for the suffering and emotional distress that I have caused.”

Ghetts has 12 previous convictions for 27 crimes since he was 16, including robbery, aggravated vehicle taking, and other driving offenses.

