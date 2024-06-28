Ghostface Killah Recalls Jay-Z Reminding RZA And GZA About Owing Him $500

On a recent episode of “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” starring Gillie Da Kid and Wallace Peeples, Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah recalled a time when Jay-Z approached group members about the group owing him $500.

The Staten Island recording artist told the co-hosts that this conversation took place several years ago, before his billionaire status. He didn’t give the context of where or how the conversation came up, but he did remind folks that that’s part of the Brooklyn rapper’s rep.

“I remember one time, I think, RZA and Genius were telling me that Hov was on the list with us to do a show or whatever. But we gave him some time. Long story short, n**gas ain’t pay him the money, right? So, you know how Hov is. He wait. A few years down the line, and bring it up to one of the n**gas. Like, ‘Yeah, remember that time you ain’t really pay me?’”

He goes on to say that, at the time, he didn’t know about the situation until RZA and the Genius informed him of what went down. But they all commented that Jay-Z wasn’t a billionaire back then. Ghostface then stated that the “Hard Knock Life” lyricist was just “getting his feet wet at that time.”

Meanwhile, the “Ironman” emcee got his feet wet earlier this year when he released his tome, “Rise of a Killah: My Life in the Wu-Tang.”

The book is described as an autobiography that takes us back to his childhood in the Shaolin, as the popular supergroup calls their Staten Island hometown.

He talked about the trials and tribulations he faced growing up on the island as he and his fellow emcees took the world by storm at a time when hip-hop was making its metaphoric rise to the top of American culture.

