by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jay-Z’s Venture Capital Firm Close To Finalizing $1B Merger With Pendulum Holdings Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners is reportedly close to finalizing a billion-dollar merger with investment firm Pendulum Holdings.









Bloomberg reports that the two California-based investment entities are in advanced talks to close the deal that would combine more than $1 billion in assets. Details surrounding the merger remain under wraps as sources with information ask to remain anonymous.

It’s a huge step for Marcy Ventures since its 2018 launch. Jay-Z co-founded the San Francisco and Los Angeles-based company with former Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown and former Walden VC General Partner Larry Marcus and named it after Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects, where he grew up.

The company’s “passion for building innovative businesses and mass-market brands,” as mentioned on its website, has helped it garner a collection of “Consumer & Culture” driven businesses like Rihanna’s Savage Fenty, Merit Beauty, Our Place, and Babylist. In the food space, MVP has backed the vegan chicken nuggets maker Simulate, Swedish oat-milk maker Oatly, allergen-free cookie maker Partake Foods, and Impossible Foods Inc. alongside Serena Williams and Katy Perry.

There are also huge stakes within the tech space, including a crypto-security firm, a phone case maker, and an electric bike manufacturer. Past investments include the sneaker marketplace StockX and therapy tools company Therabody.

“Our companies are led by exceptional management teams with clear vision, purpose and executional excellence,” MVP states.

“We lead or co-invest in companies that have meaningful brand values, high customer joy driven by an outstanding product, demonstrated growth, and clear catalysts for the next level of scale.”

Merging with Pendulum would align Jay-Z’s MVP with husband-and-wife team Robbie and D’Rita Robinson. Robbie’s background includes working at Goldman Sachs and as a financial adviser to Barack Obama. Pendulum’s holdings include Chinese food brand Fly by Jing Inc., Founders Table Restaurant Group, and co-working and warehouse provider Saltbox.

