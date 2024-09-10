If Wu-Tang Clan Recruited A New Member, Who Would Get Consideration?

As New York Fashion Week (Sept. 6–Sept. 11, 2024) comes to a close, three legendary rappers who represented Staten Island participated in Tommy Hilfiger’s SS25 presentation on the infamous Staten Island Ferry (well, one that was decommissioned and now owned by the Island’s own Pete Davidson). Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah, Raekwon the Chef, and Method Man took to the stage to perform for the crowd who gathered to see the latest fashion from the designer. Ghostface and Raekwon sat down with Dazed to touch on a couple of topics, including who they would potentially recruit to Wu-Tang Clan if they were looking for a new member.

The two rappers reminisced about their pre-Wu-Tang days when riding to Manhattan on the ferry was an adventure in itself, recalls The Chef.

“It’s so epic to be doing this on the ferry – I remember as a kid getting on the boat, and I’d be so excited, and now we’re performing on it. I feel like a kid again,” he stated. “It feels like a celebration of our success and how far we’ve come.”

Ghostface shared what it meant to sport the Hilfiger brand in the ’80s and early ’90s and how that gave you status on the streets.

“Back in the ’80s and early ’90s, his name was attached to the streets. If you had Hilfiger on, it meant something. That’s how fashion was back in the day. So it’s an honor right now to be on the boat, back where it all started. It’s legendary. When I got the call, I was like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m gonna go wreck.’”

Both artists were asked who would be considered if they had to recruit a new member for the Wu-Tang Clan. Both agreed it would be a female artist as it’s the “era of the female rapper.”

Ghostface said, “It’s gotta be one of these chicks. The chicks right now are running the game. The women are winning. I love Latto. Nicki. Get Cardi on our team. But all these women, they have their crews, so I don’t know how it would work.”

Raekwon agreed and added another name to the list.

“I’d definitely have to agree with Cardi, like you said. Megan The Stallion is on it, you know what I mean? The girls are running it these last few years.”

“It’s the era of the female rapper. They’re coming out and kicking down the door, Ghostface adds.

