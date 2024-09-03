Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah Pours Up New K-Cups In Keurig Collaboration Killah Koffee k-pods will come in two flavors to initiate the launch.







Wu-Tang Clan’s very own Ghostface Killah is expanding his gourmet coffee brand to K-Cups with Keurig.

Killah Koffee will now be available in single-serve pods for Keurig owners to enjoy at home. The brand, launched in 2021 by the rapper, will also have two of its blends available in the pods. The Supreme Dark Roast and the medium roast, deemed Shaolin Cannoli, will take part in the launch.

Ghostface also announced a sweepstakes to celebrate the new collaboration.

“Yo, this the Killah Koffee and Keurig sweepstakes,” wrote the 54-year-old. “Mad giveaways. We got a custom brewer. We got autographed canvases, we’re giving everything away, and mad Killah Koffee merch. Limited edition on everything. Aight? No doubt.”

The custom brewer comes in the brand’s signature purple with Ghostface’s logo featured on the product’s side.

Moreover, Killah Koffee hosts a wide range of flavors, including vanilla milkshake, marble cake, and chocolate chip mint. While the company is getting a major boost through this new partnership, its owner’s Staten Island roots remain integral to the brand. Their brick-and-mortar store opened in May 2022, while the venture continues to thrive on the internet.

“Killah Koffee is one of the few Black-owned businesses—and the only one owned by a hip-hop artist—on Staten Island,” explained its website. “Ghostface Killah, rapper and member of the Wu-Tang Clan, opened the brick-and-mortar location in West Brighton after a year of successful online sales. The quaint coffee shop brews the finest arabica coffee beans, has a small selection of store-branded merchandise, and is a great stop for a quick hot brew to go while exploring many of the other sites on the island.”

Even if one cannot win the sweepstakes, Killah Koffee still hosts a variety of merch for hip-hop enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike. From mugs, beanies, tumblers, and varsity jackets, all can show their pride in the Black-owned coffee brand.

As for its latest product, the exclusive coffee pods are available on Keurig’s website.

