Giannis Antetokounmpo And His Brother Become Minority Owners in Major League Soccer

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is adding another feat to his portfolio. The Milwaukee Bucks hooper is a minority owner after he acquired a stake in Major League Soccer side Nashville SC.

According to ESPN, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg, and Giannis’ brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex are also minority owners.

“Soccer is a global sport, and our newest owners once again reinforce our club’s commitment to being a global team,” John Ingram, Nashville SC owner said in a statement. “Filip and Giannis are not just amazing athletes — they are ambassadors for their respective sports, role models for millions and advocates in their hometowns and worldwide. We share a common belief that our teams not only play to the highest standards but also lift up their communities and help those who need it most.”

“[Nashville] seems like a special place; there’s so much that’s up-and-coming,” Thanasis Antetokounmpo said to ESPN. “And we kind of had the same journey as well. Like, we’ve really fought to be in the big leagues, to be there, to be acknowledged, and somebody came and gave us an opportunity. And at the same time, for us to not only give the sport of soccer an opportunity to grow but [be known] overseas as well. I want people globally to know about Nashville and see the soccer team. So it’s a thing for us. It’s big.”

Yes, the Antetokounmpo brothers are elite basketball players with NBA rings under their belts, but soccer has also been a part of their life.

“My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece,” Giannis said. “I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Boys in Gold, and can’t wait to come to a match at GEODIS Park soon!”

The elder Antetokounmpo played professional soccer in Nigeria and Germany. Their brother Francis also played professional soccer in Greece.

“I know he’ll be so proud of us today, that this is happening,” Thanasis said. “It’s not just the investment part of it. There’s a part of it that’s a legacy, that for us, it’s for generations to come that we’re part of this.”