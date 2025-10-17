Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants To Finish Basketball Career In Greece

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has revealed his post-NBA plans.

According to BasketNews, the 30-year-old, who is preparing for his 13th season in the NBA, said on a Greek podcast that he has no plans to continue living in the United States after his NBA career ends. He wants to return to Greece.

The “Greek Freak” grew up in Athens before his basketball skills brought him to the NBA.

While discussing his future on The 2night Show, Antetokounmpo told the host that he anticipates playing another six to eight years in the NBA. When that day comes, he plans to play for a team Greece, his home country, before hanging up his sneakers for good.

“I’d like to end my career in a Greek team, why not?” he said. “I don’t want to live in the United States. As soon as I leave the NBA, I want to return to Greece. I could end my career here, whether this team is called Filathlitikos, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, or Aris, I’m talking about all the teams now.”

The perennial All-Star hasn’t won an NBA championship since 2021. And with Antetokounmpo saying that is his goal every year, there has been speculation that he may be looking to play elsewhere to land another championship.

He is currently locked in with the Bucks this season.

“I’ve said this many times: I want to be in situations (where) I can win, and now I’m here,” Antetokounmpo said. “I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to wherever we can go. And it’s definitely going to be hard. We’re going to take it day by day, but I’m here. So, all the other extra stuff does not matter.”

