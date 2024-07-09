Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Emotional After Helping Greece Get Back To Olympics

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has won an NBA championship and now has an opportunity to win a medal for his country, Greece, as he just helped them make it back to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

According to Fox News, the victory was emotional for the “Greek Freak,” who was seen crying as his son held a sign saying, “Paris 2024 Bound.”

Several countries competed for a chance to represent their countries in the upcoming Paris Olympics, which starts on Friday, July 26. After defeating Croatia 80-69, Greece will compete against other qualified nations in Paris.

This will be the first Olympics for Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and had three assists in the matchup.

I have never cheat the game.. See you in Paris 🙏🏾#Atoutaler 🧿 pic.twitter.com/F0GT9su0kg — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 7, 2024

The other countries that emerged victorious to advance to the Olympics include Brazil, which bested Latvia; Spain, which won a victory against the Bahamas; and Puerto Rico, which defeated Lithuania.

Those teams are now in the pool of 12 countries fighting for the chance to bring a gold medal back home. The other eight teams are the heavily favored United States, Germany, Serbia, Canada, South Sudan, Japan, Australia, and the host country’s rep, Paris.

The men’s basketball tournament starts on July 28.

The United States will be represented by the following NBA players, Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

Team USA Basketball has an impressive winning streak, with the men’s team winning four straight gold medals at the Olympic Games.

