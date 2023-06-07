Giannis Antetokounmpo Launches Family Business With His 3 Brothers

The “Greek Freak” posted a message on his Twitter account announcing the company.

I have had success on the court, and I continue to work harder every day to get better, but I understand it is important to build success off the court as well. Ante, Inc. is just the beginning. My Family is building a business that we can be proud of. I have had the privilege of… — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 2, 2023

It was also announced that Antetokounmpo and his company, Ante, Inc, have an equity partnership with Canadian content and confectionary brand, Candy Funhouse. A video was recently released where the Milwaukee Buck explained why he was involved in the company.

He has joined Candy Funhouse as a shareholder and will play a significant role in the ongoing expansion of the online candy company.

“Candy Funhouse made it very clear how much they value family, which is why this ownership deal is something that I’m very proud to share with mine. There is nothing more important than uplifting each other, and spreading positivity around the world, and there is no better way to do this than through the universal love of candy!”

But, that’s not all!

BizTimes reported that Antetokounmpo and his brothers will be opening a retail store at The Trade Hotel, which is located near Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. A building permit that was filed with the city earlier this week stated that the upcoming store would cost $300,000 to construct, excluding mechanical, electrical, and plumbing costs.

Ante, Inc. will oversee a global portfolio of businesses, investment assets, and brand holdings. The family already has investments in the Nashville SC Major League Soccer team and the MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers; a mutual fund with Naperville, IL-based Calamos Investments; as well as partnerships with Ready and Nike. They also have a company that champions social impact, the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation.

Congrats to the Antetokounmpo brothers! We love to see a family building generational wealth.