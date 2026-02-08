News by Kandiss Edwards Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Newest Shareholder In Trading Platform Kalshi Antetokounmpo is the first basketball star to join the company as a shareholder.







Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo announced his new venture with prediction market platform Kalshi.

Antetokounmpo is the newest shareholder in the company that allows users trade on outcomes of future events including sports, politics, and entertainment.

On Feb. 6, the NBA champion announced the partnership on X, stating, “the internet is full of opinions” and that he had “decided it was time to make some of my own.”

Kalshi said Antetokounmpo is the first basketball star to join the company as a shareholder and that the agreement will include his participation in marketing and live event appearances. Company chief executive Tarek Mansour said in a release that Antetokounmpo is a fitting long-term partner to help the platform grow its brand.

Antetokounmpo’s news comes right after the NBA trade deadline ended. There was much speculation that the two-time MVP would leave the Bucks after over a decade with the organization. However, it appears the team will continue on with its franchise player.

Kalshi’s release said Antetokounmpo will be barred from trading on markets related to the NBA to avoid potential conflicts of interest. The clause is an important limitation given his role as an active player. Though Antetokounmpo will not be able to trade on his name, that has not stopped spectators from doing so. Before the NBA trade deadline, over $23 million dollars was put on the line, wagering whether or not the star would be traded to a new team.

For many, his announcement that he would continue on with the Bucks marked a great financial loss. Antetokounmpo posted a clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street” of Leonardo DiCaprio shouting, “I’m not f–king leaving. The show goes on. This is my home. They’re gonna need a f–king wrecking ball to take me outta here.”

Antetokounmpo has not been an active player for the Bucks since straining his right calf on Jan. 23. The veteran player may be nearing retirement, making his new venture a smart step towards his post NBA career.

