Gilead Sciences Announces First HBCU Roadshow

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 13, Gilead Sciences kicks off its first HBCU Roadshow to engage HBCU students, faculty and alum at home – Homecoming!

The tour will span six weeks and stop on campuses across the South, culminating at the 49th Annual Bayou Classic football game in New Orleans.

The Gilead HBCU Roadshow is a unique opportunity to highlight the valuable role of HBCUs in improving health outcomes for Black Americans and Gilead’s ongoing efforts to champion inclusion, diversity and social justice. Through the company’s longstanding commitment to advancing Black health and equity, the Roadshow builds on Gilead’s previous collaborations with HBCUs that help break down existing barriers in healthcare, social justice and career opportunities.

At each stop, Gilead will deploy a series of on-campus activations to complement the schools’ Homecoming celebrations, including networking opportunities with Gilead executives, career-building “lunch and learn” sessions and pop-up events on the yard where participants can play games, receive prizes and learn about Gilead’s current health equity initiatives.

To drive awareness around sexual health, Gilead will also bring certified community liaisons on-campus to educate students about risks, testing, preventive measures and medicines to slow the growth rate of sexually-transmitted infections within the Black community. In addition, members from Gilead’s oncology department will be on-site to discuss breast cancer awareness by encouraging regular self-examinations and scheduling annual mammogram screenings.

WHAT: Gilead Sciences’ HBCU Roadshow

WHO: Gilead executives and community health leaders, including

Rashad Burgess , vice president, Advancing Health and Black Equity, Gilead Sciences

Tiffany West, senior director, Advancing Health and Black Equity, Gilead Sciences

WHEN/WHERE: Full tour schedule below