Uncategorized by Kandiss Edwards Rudy Giuliani Still Has Georgia Poll Workers’ $148M In A Chokehold Despite Court Order Ex-mayor, Rudy Giuliani, refuses to give away prized possessions.







Rudy Giuliani was ordered to surrender his New York penthouse property by Oct. 22. Giuliani is on the hook for $148 million as a part of a defamation lawsuit filed by two Georgia election workers, mother and daughter, Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss.

A federal judge ordered the ex-mayor of New York to transfer his assets in lieu of cash. Among those assets ordered to be forfeited are Giuliani’s $5.7 million penthouse, an expensive watch collection, a 1980 Mercedes, which previously belonged to actress Lauren Bacall, and multiple checking accounts.

As of Oct. 30, Guiliani has remained defiant of the federal court’s ruling and has yet to relinquish the keys to the penthouse, he told the NY Post.

“I’m refusing to make available certain things such as my grandfather’s 140-year-old watch that was left to me because I’m named for him,” Giuliani said.

He also refuses to relinquish a valuable baseball card signed by famous baseball player Joe DiMaggio.

“He told me he was leaving it to me because I was his hero because of how I crushed the organization he hated more than anything else in the world: the Mafia.”

Giuliani’s troubles began when he participated in the alleged attempts by former President Donald Trump to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. Even after his conviction, the octogenarian refused to admit to any wrongdoing. He instead reinforced his position as a law-abiding citizen.

“I did nothing wrong. I never broke a law. Quite the opposite, I have a long record of upholding the law and I have prosecuted the most consequential cases of the 20th century.”

The ex-mayor was accused of spreading false information about Georgia poll workers Moss and Freeman, which consequently put them and their families in harm’s way.

“The lies Rudy Giuliani told about me and my mommy after the 2020 presidential election have changed our lives and the past few years has been devastating,” said Moss.

The two Georgia residents spoke about the treatment they received due to Giuliani’s claims.

“I was scared to come home at dark, you know,” Freeman said.

Freeman says the fear of retaliation by enraged Trump supporters led to her moving away from her home.

RELATED CONTENT: Judge Orders Rudy Giuliani To Turn Over Assets To Georgia Election Workers