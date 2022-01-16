Give Your Teeth The Care They Deserve With This High-Powered Toothbrush

No one likes going to the dentist. The mere thought alone is enough to drive some people to the ledge because of sheer anxiety. Unfortunately, going to the dentist is a fact of life. Even those with dentures aren’t spared from the experience. One way to make those dreaded trips to the dentist more bearable is to practice proper preventative maintenance during the other times of the year.

The best way to do that is by using a good toothbrush, and the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush is the best tool for the job. For a limited time, you can purchase it for only $39.99. That’s a savings of 78% from its MSRP ($189).

It comes with a travel case and eight Dupont brush heads, so you can take it with you on the go on your travels. This toothbrush is capable of removing up to 10 times more plaque than the traditional toothbrush. And with eight brush heads, you can customize your brushing experience.

The four cleaning modes include soft, whiten, massage, and clean. AquaSonic claims this device can improve gum health in as little as one week. It comes fitted with a 40,000 VPM motor, and it’s ADA-approved, meaning the profession’s leading dentists have signed off on it.

Users have raved about this toothbrush. It currently has a stellar 5-star rating.“Love this toothbrush! My teeth have never felt so clean after brushing them! They feel like after a dental cleaning! My husband agrees!” writes verified 5-star reviewer, Sheila B.

With eight additional brush heads, you won’t have to worry about purchasing one for a while. Good dental hygiene begins with a good, capable toothbrush. Having one not only saves you money on having to get dental work done, but it can also make your dreaded visits to the dentist a lot less stressful. Purchase the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush today for $39.99.

Prices subject to change.