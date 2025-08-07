Career by Jameelah Mullen The Global State Of Relief Fund Offers A Lifeline For Black Women In Need Black women have been disproportionately affected by the current unemployment crisis in the U.S.







Black women experiencing financial hardship may soon receive some relief through emergency cash assistance from The Global State of Relief Fund. Sponsored by Teknique Cares, a nonprofit organization focused on beauty and wellness, the Global State of Relief Fund is a one-time grant that centers Black women with financial need.

Applicants can receive a gift ranging from $500 to $1,500 to help cover everyday expenses. The fund prioritizes Black women facing unemployment who are caregivers, single mothers, or working in industries that have recently experienced high layoff rates. Jobs most affected by layoffs include those in the government, retail, and tech industries, according to Visual Capitalist.

The Global State of Relief aims to lighten the load for some women.

“We can’t wait for systems to fix this. We’re taking action now,“ the organization says on its website.

To support as many Black women as possible, the organization is accepting donations. Additionally, job seekers can join the organization’s free Patreon community to receive peer support and career advice.

According to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released last month, Black women’s unemployment rate sits at a staggering 6%, twice the rate of their white counterparts. Earlier this year, the Trump administration implemented policies that made sweeping job cuts in the federal workforce, disproportionately affecting Black women. Nearly 300,000 women have lost their jobs since May 2025.

”The layoffs at the federal level where Black people are more represented, the impacts of the tariffs, particularly on small businesses that hire Black women, and the overall use of DEI as a slur, which may be contributing to a lack of hiring of Black women, all of these factors are probably at play,” Andre Perry, a senior fellow and director of the Center for Community Uplift at the Brookings Institution, told Bloomberg News.

Those interested in receiving emergency cash assistance can fill out the questionnaire and allow 5-7 business days for review.

