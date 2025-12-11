Women by Jameelah Mullen Global State Of Women Relief Fund Continues To Aid Black Women During Unemployment Crisis The initiative continues to offer critical financial assistance to those in need.







For the third time this year, the Global State of Women Relief Fund is offering financial aid to Black women, aiming to support those who have lost their jobs in 2025. The Relief Fund provides one-time grants ranging from $500 to $ 1,500.

Sponsored by Teknique Cares, a nonprofit centered on beauty and wellness, the campaign is offering another round of grants. In September, the organization awarded 66 grants ranging from $500 to $1,500, and on Dec 1, it presented two Expert Creator awards of $2,500 each.

In 2025, over 300,000 Black women lost their jobs, many due to the dismantling of DEI initiatives and government shake-ups caused by the Trump administration. The Global State of Relief Fund aims to help bridge the gap. While everyone is welcome to apply, priority will be given to Black women facing unemployment, especially those who are caregivers, single mothers, or work in industries that have recently experienced mass layoffs.

“As 2025 comes to an end, we recognize this may be a time that brings both reflection and increased pressure. Our commitment remains steadfast as we work to raise additional resources and provide relief to women navigating financial strain, employment challenges, caregiving responsibilities, and unexpected life transitions,” the organization wrote on its website.



Award recipients may receive between $500 and $1,500. The organization stated it has received an “overwhelming” number of applications, but encourages others in need to apply. Those who have already submitted their applications do not need to reapply, as their applications will be considered during this process. Interested applicants must submit their applications by December 21.

Founded by tech and entertainment mogul Valeisha Butterfield, The Global State of Women is an international platform dedicated to empowering women worldwide through advocacy. The organization also produces State of Women Reports that track progress and highlight racial and gender disparities across sectors.

