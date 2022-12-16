Rapper GloRilla Defends $550 a Week Personal Assistant Job Ad Offering Below Median Salary

Rapper GloRilla is standing by her recent job posting for a personal assistant. The position pays $550 a week, a price many deem as too low for comfortable living.

The Memphis native is on the rise in hip-hop and needs a dedicated assistant by her side to make sure she maintains her busy schedule.

GloRilla, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, 23, took to Facebook on Tuesday to post an official ad looking for a new assistant.

Qualifications for the position include “excellent communication and interpersonal skills, Outstanding time management and organizational skills, Customer service skills,” and candidates must at least be “educated at a high school diploma level.”

Responsibilities include managing GloRilla’s schedule, handling travel arrangements, coordinating safety protocols with management, running errands during the week, and packing and unpacking her suitcases. The full-time position’s compensation is $550/per week, roughly $28,600 a year. Far below the median salary for personal assistants, that’s listed at $38,679, as noted by Comparably.

The “F.N.F.” rapper faced backlash after posting the ad for what many deemed was an extremely low pay rate for such a rigorous job. But GloRilla responded to the criticism in an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, as captured by The Shade Room.

“First of all, your flights get paid for, your flights and your travel,” she explained.

“If you want a higher pay, then pay for your own flights and your own travel and see how much them 500-dollar-a** flight tickets be. …I take flights every day.”

When it came to considering a higher weekly salary plus travel fees, GloRilla noted, “it don’t work like that” before explaining why the position is “the easiest sh*t in the world” in terms of responsibility.

“Half the sh*t on that list you don’t gotta do for real,” she said. “It’s just, if it comes down to it you might have to do it. But it’s literally the easiest sh*t in the world. You really don’t gotta do sh*t but be with me every day.”

Hanging out with the chart-topping rapper comes with its fair share of responsibilities and $550 to get you through the week.

Glorilla might need to check out what a livable wage nowadays…