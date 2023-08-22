GloRilla's Dentist Is Ready to Create Great Smiles With New Atlanta Practice

The dentist responsible for GloRilla’s perfect teeth has officially opened the doors to patients in ATL at Art of Aesthetics (AOA).

According to AfroTech, Dr. Quoadarrious “Q” Toney is ready to deliver exceptional services through his partnership with fellow dentists Dr. David Motoban and Dr. Jessica Davis. Together the Black doctors have committed to “deliver an inclusive solution to addressing healthcare stigmas within the Black community through their joint dental practice, Art of Aesthetics (AOA).”

Dr. Q and his partners will practice in their newly constructed 1,826-square- foot facility, where patients will receive the ultimate dental experience.

“Art of Aesthetics Dental Studio is a safe space for patients to improve their oral health habits, helping them to make informed decisions on essential and cosmetic dental choices that lead to quality smiles,” the AOA website stated.

Services will range from routine visits to emergency procedures, including general dentistry, veneers, implants, dentures, Invisalign, and teeth whitening. The AOA office will offer its Atlanta community access to high-quality dental care along with other luxurious amenities that include Airpod Max headphones for your listening pleasure, soft blankets for comfort, and several selections of television shows and musical choices to help lessen the common anxiety that patients experience when undergoing dental procedures.

“I want to help people fall in love with their smiles, and I knew I could have a passion for this every day,” Dr. Q said in a statement. “I can create treatment plans that give patients a say in their care and how they see themselves.”

Dr. Q took his Instagram followers through a walkthrough of the Atlanta location in July as the building was still under construction. “Building our foundation on God! Our vision is coming to fruition. I have taken time out to elevate the entire experience. Reevaluating every aspect of our brand,” Dr. Q wrote in the post’s caption.

AOA celebrated its grand opening on Aug. 19 with a family hour, ribbon cutting, tours, and light refreshments. The AOA office is at 3930 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite 203, Atlanta, Georgia, 30319.

