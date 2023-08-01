GloRilla 'Grateful' To Honor Legacy Of Hip-Hop With Sprite Collab

Since 1986, Sprite has fostered a time-honored tradition of partnering with hip-hop’s hottest artists in its commercials, and GloRilla has now been passed the mic. Celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, GloRilla will join fellow prominent rappers Nas, Rakim, and Latto in new content and merchandise to commemorate the partnership.

Their commercial, released earlier this summer, featured all four artists with a spin on Sugarhilll Gang’s hit song “Rapper’s Delight.” Through a new flavor, Lymonade Legacy, fans of both the lemon-lime soda and hip-hop will taste the best of both worlds with more perks from the collaboration. On the special edition cans featuring nods to hip-hop’s birthday, QR codes will be available to scan for access to all the exclusive merch, digital content, and experiences as they drop.

Not only is Sprite offering meet-and-greets to Drake’s tour or lifetime passes to Rolling Loud, and signed directorial slates from its latest partners, including GloRilla for her commercial debut with the brand.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with the “FNF” rapper about what being a part of this legacy means to her and how her authenticity is the key to her success.

On the announcement of being one of Sprite’s newest ambassadors in hip-hop, GloRilla is “grateful” for the opportunity to be involved in this part of rap history.

“I’m honored, and I’m grateful, said the newly 24-year-old. “This is a big deal to me, to be a part of this with all the hip-hop legends. To just being a part of history, you know what I’m saying?”

Where does she think female rap is headed currently? GloRilla believes they are already “dominating” the industry. Regarding a legacy for herself, the Memphis native gave fans her secret ingredient to success.

“Authenticity,” shared the musician.

“When people can know you can be yourself and still be successful.”

With a Sprite collaboration and preparing to embark on a tour with Lil Baby, GloRilla is focused on taking her career to new heights.

“I’m just staying in my own lane, making sure I’m still giving the people what they want, which is good music,” shared the Grammy nominee. “I can’t worry about what everyone else got going on. I’m just me, at the end of the day.”

