Teyana Taylor Tapped As Creative Director For Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Us’ Tour

Teyana “SpikeTey” Taylor is continuing her rise as the Debbie Allen of our generation after being tapped as the Creative Director for Lil Bay’s new tour.

Ahead of Lil Baby kicking off his “It’s Only Us Tour” in Houston on July 26, Taylor took to Instagram on Monday, July 18 to announce her involvement as creative director and co-producer.

“He say “ITS ONLY US” I say IT’S ONLY UP” from here! So let’s turn sh*t up a notch! Go time @lilbaby,” she wrote in her caption.

“Thank you @lilbaby & @qcmceo_p for trusting @theauntiesinc to creative direct & co-produce The #IOU tour! This one will be one for the books fasho!!”

Taylor made sure everyone knew her exact additions to the tour which includes serving as music director, choreographer, producer, and more.

“Musical direction ✔️choreography ✔️ production ✔️ visual content ✔️ wardrobe ✔️ stage presence ✔️ whew 😅 you def in good hands with one hell of a village & I can’t wait for the world to see how much fun we have with this sh*t!” she added.

Lil Baby is the latest rapper to hire Taylor their creative director. Fans have noted how fellow Atlanta rapper Latto improved her stage show with Taylor’s help.

Taylor shared her pride in serving as creative director for Latto’s Coachella set where she debuted her now-hit song “Put It On Da Floor.”

“The Aunties are not just regular creative directors, we’re cool creative directors 👯‍♀️ @theauntiesinc,” Taylor said of her company in her Instagram caption.

Taylor has gone full throttle into her production company since announcing her retirement from music in 2021. In addition to wowing audiences with her standout performance as the lead in the drama film “A Thousand And One,” Taylor has been aiding other artists through her all-women production company.

Her Aunties Inc. production company is described as “a group of talented women creating dope visuals!” that covers everything from producing, choreographing, directing, and even styling stars like Usher. Taylor’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed as she recently took home the award for Video Director of the Year at the BET Awards.

Her work on Lil Baby’s tour could be the start of Taylor helping more male entertainers step up their live shows.

