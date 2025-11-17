News by Kandiss Edwards Go Dawgs! Quavo Creates New UGA Apparel Line In Partnership With LIDS The collaboration is only available at the following physical locations: Mall of Georgia, Cumberland Mall, Perimeter Mall, Lenox Square Mall, and Southlake Mall.







Rapper Quavo, real name Quavious Marshall, is launching a new University of Georgia-themed clothing line in partnership with LIDS. Officially announced Nov. 14, the Quavo UGA x ’47 Collection is available in select LIDS stores: Mall of Georgia, Cumberland Mall, Perimeter Mall, Lenox Square Mall, and Southlake Mall. Additionally, the apparel will be available online.

The collection includes fitted caps, hoodies, t-shirts, and varsity jackets. LIDS said the move is part of a broader strategy to diversify its athleisure and tap into the lifestyle market.

“Quavo is one of today’s most dynamic cultural voices,” said Adam Herstig, senior vice president of marketing and partnerships at Lids. “His influence in music, fashion, and sport makes him the perfect partner to help Lids continue pushing boundaries and setting trends in headwear and lifestyle.”

Quavo, a member of the hip-hop group Migos and founder of the record label Huncho TV, said that the line draws on personal nostalgia. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, the rapper expressed excitement at the opportunity to reimagine the apparel.

“It’s the second year, you know what I’m saying? Now we get some consistency going, and I just feel great. I’m excited. And doing something with Lids is a dream come true. I grew up wearing fitteds and getting fitteds on Christmas, so it’s only right that I put my swag and put my touch on it now, that I got the ball in my hands.”

Since launching Huncho TV and his clothing label Huncho Club, he has created capsule collections with multiple streetwear brands and expanded into tech investments.

According to the Streetwear Impact Report conducted by HypeBeast, hip-hop/rap music has a major impact on consumer trends. Furthermore, 65% of respondents say musicians are the most credible figures in apparel promotion.

For Quavo’s team and LIDS, early indicators show pre-orders were strong. Within hours of the announcement, several core items marked as “limited release” sold out in online exclusive drops.

