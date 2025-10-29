Culture by Kandiss Edwards BMX Icon Nigel Sylvester And Eastside Golf Usher In A ‘New Era’ At ComplexCon Nigel Sylvester and the men of Eastside Golf's newest partnerships are bringing golf and BMX to the forefront at ComplexCon.







New Era Caps is the official headwear sponsor at ComplexCon 2025, representing the culture and collaborating with BMX icon Nigel Sylvester and Eastside Golf. While the brand has been established for nearly three decades, it always finds a way to delve deeper into the culture’s psyche. ComplexCon was set up to celebrate the convergence of culture, so for New Era, Sylvester, and Eastside Golf, the partnerships were no-brainers.

Mike Tresvant, executive vice president of brand partnerships at Complex, spoke about the impact of the company and its collaborators.

“New Era is a phenomenal partner who not only gets culture but gives it a platform to flourish. Their presence at ComplexCon exemplifies what this event is all about-–bringing together authentic creators and giving them the space and resources to showcase their vision,” Tresvant said.

As a BMX rider and creative, Sylvester took time out of his busy schedule to represent for the New Era team at ComplexCon. As a brand ambassador and creative adviser, Sylvester showed up to share his newest drop. The fitted New Era cap pays homage to New York culture, specifically baseball.

The newest editions of Sylvester’s creation come in two colorways — one a cream and blue with a silver NY emblem. Both include a seal honoring both the Mets and the Yankees, as well as the baseball team’s historic matchup in the 2000 World Series. The seal serves as a homage to that moment when Queens met the Bronx on baseball’s biggest stage, giving the piece layered meaning for fans of both teams and of street culture alike.

For Sylvester, who grew up riding on the streets of Queens, New York, this partnership is more than a product deal. For over a decade, New Era and Sylvester have collaborated to keep imprinting their stamp on the culture.

“I’ve been working with New Era for 10 years. I remember wearing the NY [fitted cap], it is embedded in the culture,” he told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

On the back of the 59FIFTY sits a stitched BMX bike emblem — the piece is custom hand-drawn. When asked about his role in creating the pieces, the BMX veteran made it clear: Creation is his bag.

“Anyone who knows me knows I need to be a part of the creative process. From concept to execution, it is just as important to me,” Sylvester said.

Alongside Sylvester, the founders of Eastside Golf, Olajuwon Ajanaku and PGA of America Golf Professional Earl Cooper, spoke to BE about their current collaboration with New Era. The sportswear brand also has a new line of signature pieces that merge its love for basketball and golf. The company has received licenses from 10 NBA teams to craft multiple team-focused colorways.

“This is about bringing the game of golf into a lot of different spaces,” Ajanaku said.

When speaking about the Nothing but Up design, which depicts a golf ball “going into a basketball hoop,” Ajanaku says it symbolizes bringing together sports fans and spectators from both sides.

“Usually, you see all of the balls of sports next to each other. But a ball and a hoop combine naturally. We wanted that to be seen visually. Bringing these two together, I feel like we can get someone who loves the game of basketball to pick up a golf club,” he said.

While Golf and BMX have millions of fans, both lack the prominence of basketball and football in Black culture. Sylvester, Cooper, and Ajanaku are on a mission to make their respective sports more visible. Their presence at CultureCon is one step closer to that goal. With each new attendee entering the New Era installation, the men can display, sell, and promote their fly gear and passion for sports on the margin.

