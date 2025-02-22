D.C. Celebrates 50 Years Of Homegrown Go-Go Music With The Go-Go Museum And Café

Washington D.C. is making sure it gets the credit the city deserves for birthing go-go music by officially opening the official Go-Go Museum & Cafe.

On Wednesday, the new museum opened its doors as the world’s only collection of all things go-go following a ribbon-cutting ceremony last year, NBC News reports. Pieces, mementos, and artifacts are on display dedicated to honoring the study, preservation, and celebration of the eclectic style of funk music.

Originated in Washington D.C. in the 1970s, go-go music entered the scene as a new subgenre of funk. It is characterized by a heavy emphasis on syncopated percussion, call-and-response interactions with the audience, and an infectious, non-stop groove designed for live performance.

Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers are widely recognized as the pioneers of go-go music. Dubbed the “Godfather of Go-Go,” Chuck Brown crafted the genre by fusing funk, R&B, and Latin rhythms into an unbroken, dance-driven groove. Go-go music’s continuous rhythm, often highlighted by dynamic percussion breakdowns gave it it’s unique sound and feel.

Rooted in influences from James Brown, jazz, gospel, African rhythms, and Caribbean sounds, go-go music embodies a uniquely energetic and interactive style. Its cultural impact has endured since its inception, with Washington, D.C. recognizing it as the city’s official music in 2020. Beyond its local significance, go-go has played a key role in shaping hip-hop, bounce beat, and the broader street culture.

Despite challenges and pushback against the culture go-go music created, it has remained a symbol of Black cultural identity and resilience in D.C. That culture, power, and influence will now be on display for all to see through the Go-Go Museum & Cafe.

“It is a powerful expression of joy,” said Natalie Hopkinson, the museum’s chief curator, who wrote her Ph.D. dissertation about go-go. “It is an art form.”

Situated among businesses on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, the two-story 8,000 square feet building features over a dozen interactive exhibits. Standout displays and experiences include a recording studio, a performance stage and a diaspora street food menu at the on-site cafe curated by Food Network’s Chopped finalist, Chef Angela Rose.

Interactive elements include an AI-powered hologram of go-go stars that visitors can engage with, along with touch-activated wall screens that explore the history of go-go music, its cultural influence, and the beats that have been sampled in rap songs.

From artifacts and installations highlighting go-go’s impact on cinema, fashion, and photography to exhibits celebrating the LGBTQ community and a “street art” display featuring a digital spray can for graffiti tags, the Go-Go Museum & Café is committed to honoring go-go music and its D.C. roots.

“If you go to New Orleans, you’ve got brass bands. Go to New York, and it’s hip-hop. If you come to D.C., you’re hearing go-go,” said Ronald “Moe” Moten, the museum’s founder and president.

Next on the agenda is hosting school trips and community events while inspiring a new generation of musicians and cultural leaders to carry the spirit of go-go to the world.