Goals Ventures Founder Aubrey Flynn Invests in Brands With the Power of Digital Transformation

Digital strategist and advertising veteran, Aubrey Flynn, built a community of over 550 small businesses.

Now he’s created his own brand infused with a streetwear athleisure collection inspired by a transitional lifestyle, and a seven-figure, profitable software company for entrepreneurs, fueled by a goal to multiply ownership in the Black community.

A student first

A product of south side Jamaica, Queens, NY, Flynn was well aware that technology was his route.

It all began at the University of Florida. He was a self-taught technology student who dedicated his time to working on fashion and learning business simultaneously.

But it was his career-defining experiences that helped catapult his vision into entrepreneurship. In fact, while Flynn harnessed his passions in marketing within the business and media in advertising industry, he was inspired by Sean Combs‘ journey leading up to the rapper’s 2015 CDFA award win.

“My career really started off as an intern for Sean Diddy Combs,” Flynn said. “I learned from Puff Diddy, ‘No excuses. Just let’s go. Let’s get it done.'”

Combs’ Sean John line made the velour tracksuit popular, and it’s still one of the most iconic rapper clothing lines to have ever existed. For Flynn, he recognized the possibility of doing something different.

Before working his way up to chief digital officer at Revolt TV & Media, a division of Combs Enterprises, Flynn took pride in helping to grow the Cîroc business from 40,000 cases to 2 million. His other accomplishments included surpassing 2017 brand goals by 100% and garnering 1 billion social media impressions, which led to the selling out of an event held at the Barclays Center in just 7 minutes.

“So after all that experience, I was really motivated to do something different, because I had a lot of experience, a lot of relationships, but I wanted to do something meaningful and impactful,” Flynn said, adding that he decided to “invest in my community of entrepreneurs and creators in this new creator economy.”

Then Goals Ventures LLC was born.