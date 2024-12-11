News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman GoFundMe Deads Multiple Pages That Support Suspected Killer Of UnitedHealthcare CEO GoFundMe says their platform cannot be used to raise money for the legal defense of violent crimes.







GoFundMe has shut down multiple pages suggesting support for Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

After an intense manhunt sparked immediately after the CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot on Dec. 4, Mangione was found and arrested in Pennsylvania. He successfully evaded authorities for six days, but building evidence of his identity led to his capture. Footage of the shooting has emerged into a media spectacle, accompanied by evident support from some of the public.

Mangione’s suggested reason for killing Thompson prompted multiple GoFundMe campaigns in support of him following his arrest and charges of murder. However, as the pages were created, GoFundMe swiftly took action to shut them down. The crowdfunding website says it’s due to its policy on what causes can be funded on its platform.

“GoFundMe’s Terms of Service prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes,” said a GoFundMe spokesperson to The Independent. “The fundraisers have been removed from our platform, and all donors have been refunded.”

The shooting and the reasons for it have led to greater questions surrounding the healthcare industry and its treatment of customers. Many consider it a wake-up call to healthcare companies to stop denying coverage for sickly individuals.

Moreover, as Mangione’s reveal as a person of interest made headlines, so did the lore surrounding his motive. His suspected manifesto also attacked the healthcare industry and corporate greed. Given this new insight, some people have leaned in to publicly support the man.

“I am supporting Luigi Mangione,” detailed one of the GoFundMe page’s descriptions. “I hope to get him the help he will need in this upcoming trial. He will need all the help he can get and I hope he can be comfortable dealing with this hardship in life.”

However, Mangione has also become the subject of internet farce, sparked by his background as an Ivy League graduate from a wealthy Baltimore family.

“Legal defense for he who shall not be named wink, wink,” wrote another page.

While Mangione cannot secure lawyer fees through this method, his arrest and future trial will draw more attention to his controversial actions.

