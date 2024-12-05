News by Mitti Hicks Social Media Users Lack Sympathy For United Healthcare CEO Who Was Fatally Shot UnitedHealthcare is the country’s largest private health insurer by market share.







Social media users have responded with a lack of sympathy following the news that UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed.

Some social media users say his death is not surprising. UnitedHealthcare is the country’s largest private health insurer by market share. Recently, it has been the subject of lawsuits and criticism from regulators and lawmakers for allegedly denying claims to maximize profits.

“Deny. Defend. Depose. Those were the words written on the shell casings that killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson,” user beingjanine_ said on Threads. “And that, kiddos, is what we call Poetic Justice.”

“Interesting read about why most Americans weren’t too upset about the dispatching of the UnitedHealthcare CEO. Apparently, when you are callous enough and get rich from the misfortune and misery of others, people that you’ve violated the human contract,” Threads User Dawn The Amazing stated.

Other social media users discussed their experience working with the healthcare giant. Threads user Bhavinmistry_bm said he only lasted about six months in his early 20s.

“The call that broke me was a woman calling in about a bill she received. She had lost her six-year-old to a brain tumor,” he said. “They were planning the funeral and they got notice that they were being sued by a doctor because UH hadn’t paid a nearly 1.4 million dollar claim. I couldn’t really help her. Our call center was for checking if something was in-network or covered. But I could see the claim.”

Not everyone agrees with the lack of sympathy for the husband and dad of two.

“Anyone who thinks the death of the UnitedHealthcare CEO is funny seriously needs therapy,” Threads user shellbaby2013 said. “This man has a family just like we do.”

“People applauding the death of the assassination of the UnitedHealthcare CEO?!,” said Threads user steph1official_. “That’s horrible! He was still a person. People are evil smh.”

Thompson was shot and killed outside a midtown Manhattan hotel Wednesday morning, sending shockwaves across the nation. Police say a masked gunman shot 50-year-old Thompson multiple times before leaving the scene. All of this happened in a busy section of Manhattan outside of the Hilton Midtown Hotel. Thompson was attending a conference for UnitedHealthcare investors.

While police are calling it a “premeditated, pre-planned, and targeted attack,” social media has responded to the news, with many expressing little to no sympathy.

The shooter’s identity and motive are currently unknown. According to the latest report from CBS News, investigators have found bullets marked with the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose” written on them.

Threats Leading Up To His Murder

Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News that he received threats, which could have involved issues related to “lack of coverage.”

“Yes, there had been some threats,” Thompson stated. “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

According to his wife, the CEO did not alter his travel plans despite the threats. Colleagues traveling with Thompson also said he wasn’t traveling with a security detail.

RELATED CONTENT: Lil Baby Completes Weeklong Harvard Business Course